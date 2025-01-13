A well pad explosion in Ohio has caused some local communities to worry about the safety of oil and gas. A bid to sell U.S. Steel to a Japanese company got shot down by President Biden. What does it mean for air quality in the region? States have begun rolling out new federally funded rebates to help households pay for energy efficiency upgrades and electric appliances. However, the programs are in limbo in Pennsylvania. Plus, Congress approved an extension of the Farm Bill in December but has yet to pass a new five-year version.

We have news about a renowned Penn State geoscientist, Pennsylvania’s state amphibian and vultures.

