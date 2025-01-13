A well pad explosion in Ohio has caused some local communities to worry about the safety of oil and gas. A bid to sell U.S. Steel to a Japanese company got shot down by President Biden. What does it mean for air quality in the region? States have begun rolling out new federally funded rebates to help households pay for energy efficiency upgrades and electric appliances. However, the programs are in limbo in Pennsylvania. Plus, Congress approved an extension of the Farm Bill in December but has yet to pass a new five-year version.
We have news about a renowned Penn State geoscientist, Pennsylvania’s state amphibian and vultures.
- New federal clean energy rebates are in limbo for residents of Pa. - Federal funding is still pending as Biden’s term nears its end. The rebates can cover heat pumps, electric stoves and insulation.
- The turkey vulture has a cast-iron stomach - Vultures have such bulletproof digestive systems they can even eat anthrax. But their powerful stomachs also serve an important environmental function.
- New U.S. Farm Bill still out of reach, leaving programs unsettled - Farmers and food security advocates hope Congress can deliver a new 5-year Farm Bill in 2025. They also want conservation funding to continue.
- How could blocking Nippon Steel’s bid to buy U.S. Steel impact the region’s air quality? - President Biden blocked Nippon Steel's bid to buy U.S. Steel, the region's largest source of air pollution. What might that mean for air quality?
- Ohio investigating well pad fire that led to evacuation of residents - Thursday evening, a Gulfport Energy well pad in Antrim, Ohio, exploded and burned for more than 18 hours, leading to the evacuation of residents and a road closure.
- ‘So grotesque they’re beautiful’: Eastern hellbender may get federal protections - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed to list the eastern hellbender under the federal Endangered Species Act.
- Pa. schools can apply for state aid to install solar energy, save money - The Solar for Schools grant program will cover up to half the project cost of installing solar for schools and community colleges. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2025.
