The life and work of famed biologist E.O. Wilson. A researcher is hoping to fill in the gaps on Pennsylvania’s bee populations. Black farmers in Pittsburgh are looking to provide fresh, local food in an area with no grocery store. A local teen focuses on litter.

Offshore wind energy lease sale in N.Y., N.J. touted as eventual jobs creator - The lease covers 480,000 acres off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. The project's detractors are concerned about fisheries and tourism.

Local teen focuses on litter with award-winning photo - Pennsylvania has a littler problem. A Pittsburgh-area high school student hopes her award-winning photo can help.

Hearing officer blocks Allegheny County’s new coke oven regulations for U.S. Steel - The rules targeted hydrogen sulfide, a gas with a rotten egg smell. The officer said the rules violated a settlement between the health department and the company.

Conversations with famed biologist, E.O. Wilson, who died at the age of 92 - The Allegheny Front talked with E.O. Wilson over the years. He was a giant in the fields of biology and conservation. His work on the behavior of ants brought insects into the public imagination.