As cities try to reduce emissions, getting more people to adopt solar energy is key. Community-owned solar projects could be a solution. Some operators want to extend the lives of coal plants because of increased energy demand. President-elect Trump has endorsed relaxing regulations that could help do this. Farmers are doing everything they can to prevent a bird flu outbreak in Pennsylvania.
Plus, could climate polluters face criminal charges in Pennsylvania for causing or risking a catastrophe? Suicide prevention in rural areas is a focus at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, and how ice jams cause flooding.
- One community’s journey to create ‘energy democracy’ through solar - Residents came together to build a community-owned solar array in their neighborhood, which has faced historic disinvestment. It’s been a long road.
- Climate change attorneys say a Pa. statute could be used to prosecute fossil fuel companies - A new law journal article argues climate polluters could be criminally charged in Pennsylvania. But some say it’s a risky long shot for prosecutors.
- Coal was on its way out. But surging electricity demand is keeping it alive - Utilities are delaying coal plant retirements and running them even when they cost more than renewable sources.
