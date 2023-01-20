An electric heat pump can reduce the carbon footprint of your home. We look at the pros and cons of this climate solution. The National Weather Service wants the public to become “river ice spotters” to help monitor for ice jams on area rivers. Plus, Frick Park has a new resident: Castor the beaver.

We have news about new PFAS standards for drinking water in Pennsylvania, the Chesapeake Bay, and the new Pa. DEP secretary. Finally, scientists are hoping that sound can be the key to restoring oyster populations around the world.

Living on Earth: Baby Oysters Listen for Safety

Associated Press: The Chesapeake Bay earns a D+ in latest report.

