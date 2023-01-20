An electric heat pump can reduce the carbon footprint of your home. We look at the pros and cons of this climate solution. The National Weather Service wants the public to become “river ice spotters” to help monitor for ice jams on area rivers. Plus, Frick Park has a new resident: Castor the beaver.
We have news about new PFAS standards for drinking water in Pennsylvania, the Chesapeake Bay, and the new Pa. DEP secretary. Finally, scientists are hoping that sound can be the key to restoring oyster populations around the world.
Living on Earth: Baby Oysters Listen for Safety
Associated Press: The Chesapeake Bay earns a D+ in latest report.
- The modest heat pump could be a climate solution, but getting them into houses will be hard - What electric vehicles are to transportation, heat pumps could be for heating homes. But it will take some convincing.
- Help wanted: River Ice Spotters to keep an eye on potential flooding - The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is looking for volunteers to help identify hazardous river conditions like ice jams.
- What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run - A beaver living in Nine Mile Run, a stream that was once filled with raw sewage, is a sign of its comeback.
- Ex-Pennsylvania DEP secretary: Agency’s underfunding will test its new leader - Despite some recent increases in its budget, DEP has been constrained by a decade of underfunding.
- Pa. sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds - The standards impact public and private drinking water treatment plants, bottled water plants, and school and healthcare facilities.