How waste coal is fueling Bitcoin in Pennsylvania. A new state report says a third of Pa. streams are impaired. A grant will help disadvantaged farmers get conservation assistance in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. We take a winter hike to appreciate nature and head to a cabin in the woods to unplug.

