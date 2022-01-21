How waste coal is fueling Bitcoin in Pennsylvania. A new state report says a third of Pa. streams are impaired. A grant will help disadvantaged farmers get conservation assistance in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. We take a winter hike to appreciate nature and head to a cabin in the woods to unplug.

State report finds a third of Pennsylvania streams are impaired - A new state report finds that one-third of Pennsylvania streams are too polluted for aquatic life, recreation, fish consumption, or to supply drinking water. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection updated the state’s Integrated Water Quality Report, which assessed nearly 85,000 miles of streams, and lists 27,886 miles as polluted. DEP said that is 2,418 […]

How waste coal Is fueling Bitcoin in Pennsylvania - Mining the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, takes a tremendous amount of energy. In Pennsylvania, that energy is coming from waste coal.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation gets grant to help disadvantaged farmers - The program will help those who have historically been excluded from conservation assistance, such as Black and Indigenous farmers.

Pittsburgh snagged nearly 1/3 of infrastructure bill’s funding for inland waterways - The money will go toward overhauling the Montgomery Locks and Dam along the upper Ohio River. It has about a 50% chance of failure by 2028 unless repairs are made.

Leaning into the cycle of nature on a winter hike - What's there to see and hear in nature in winter? Turns out, a lot. We head to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve to find out.

Essay: An empty nest leads a mother to the woods - As her third child started college, Debra-Lynn Hook spent two and a half weeks in a rustic cabin amidst 200 acres of Michigan forest—to experience the grandeur and subtlety of the woods.