Removing dams in the Ohio River watershed improves safety and fish habitat, but some residents aren’t on board. Shipping on the Ohio River has gotten more dangerous with increased rainfall and rising rivers. Oil and gas workers are at risk from radioactive elements in fracking wastewater.
- Investigation: Oil and Gas Workers Exposed to Radioactivity from Drilling Waste - A conversation with the journalist who wrote the Rolling Stone article based on his two-year investigation into the industry, worker safety and the regulatory blackhole that leaves people at risk.
- Ohio Group Worried About Water Pollution From Ethane Cracker Gets State Meeting, But Little Action - The group is concerned that plastic pellets from a proposed cracker plant in Belmont County, Ohio will pollute the Ohio River.
- ‘Unbuilding’: What Might Happen if Dams are Removed in the Ohio River Watershed - Removing small unused dams improves safety and fish habitat, but not everyone is on board.
- High Waters, Hazardous Cargo: The Complicated Job of Keeping Waterways Safe in the Ohio Watershed - Extreme weather has been cited more and more frequently as a contributing cause in serious marine accidents at a time when shipping of hazardous materials like crude oil is increasing.