This week, Pennsylvania environment and energy leaders react to the Supreme Court’s EPA climate ruling.
Plus, we revisit our stories in the series Farmers Wanted, which examines the challenges of cultivating a new generation of farmers in Pennsylvania. We also replay our conversation with the author of a speculative novel about survival after climate disaster and plastic pollution.
And, we have news about air quality in Allegheny County, and a Pittsburgh visit by the Energy Secretary, who called climate change the “war of our lifetimes.”
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Supreme Court pushes U.S. closer to ‘climate cliff,’ say Pennsylvania environmental leaders - Pennsylvania leaders in environment and energy react to the Supreme Court ruling that limits EPA's ability to regulate power plant CO2 emissions.
- Impact fees from drilling rebounded in 2021 after pandemic slowdown - Natural gas companies in Pennsylvania are paying $234.4 million in impact fees, the highest amount since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- New novel imagines a future where all we’re left with is our plastic pollution - Alison Stine’s "Trashlands" depicts a dystopian Appalachia, exploited for its last valuable resource, but also full of ingenuity and resilience.
- Want to Start a Farm? Good Luck Finding Land - Finding land is the number one challenge that farmers are facing and number one reason that young farmers are leaving agriculture.
- Pennsylvania farmers are aging, creating an uncertain future for their communities and industry - By 2027, 75,000 jobs in agriculture in Pa. are expected to go unfilled. That will have profound effects on farming communities across the Commonwealth.
- In Pittsburgh, energy secretary touts economic benefits of combating climate change - At a new solar panel plant, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the fight against climate change is "the war of our lifetimes."