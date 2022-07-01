This week, Pennsylvania environment and energy leaders react to the Supreme Court’s EPA climate ruling.

Plus, we revisit our stories in the series Farmers Wanted, which examines the challenges of cultivating a new generation of farmers in Pennsylvania. We also replay our conversation with the author of a speculative novel about survival after climate disaster and plastic pollution.

And, we have news about air quality in Allegheny County, and a Pittsburgh visit by the Energy Secretary, who called climate change the “war of our lifetimes.”

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn