We head out to a summer camp that helps build confidence and an appreciation for nature. Plus, we visit a farm in Pittsburgh that teaches neighbors how to grow and cook seasonal vegetables. We then talk with another urban farmer in Pittsburgh whose new book teaches children how to grow a tomato and community. The oldest African American-owned farm in the U.S., located in Pennsylvania, received a special dedication leading up to the 250th birthday of America in 2026.

News about toxic PFAS in drinking water, climate effects on teen mental health, and renewable energy projects.

