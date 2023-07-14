We head out to a summer camp that helps build confidence and an appreciation for nature. Plus, we visit a farm in Pittsburgh that teaches neighbors how to grow and cook seasonal vegetables. We then talk with another urban farmer in Pittsburgh whose new book teaches children how to grow a tomato and community. The oldest African American-owned farm in the U.S., located in Pennsylvania, received a special dedication leading up to the 250th birthday of America in 2026.
News about toxic PFAS in drinking water, climate effects on teen mental health, and renewable energy projects.
- Frick Park’s Survival Camp encourages kids to explore nature - In an age where kids spend six to nine hours a day in front of a screen, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy camps let kids engage with nature on their own terms.
- Renewable energy projects could come online faster with new grid policy in PA - PJM Interconnection is changing how it approves new electricity projects, intending to speed up the process. About 8 in 10 of the more than 2,600 projects waiting for approval are from renewable sources.
- Historic African American-owned farm honored by state commission - In 1793, George Washington was in his second term as president and 72 years would need to pass before slavery was abolished. In Susquehanna County, Prince and Judith Perkins, free African Americans, were buying land.
- Nearly half of drinking water in the U.S. contains toxic PFAS chemicals - The study by U.S. Geological Survey finds PFAS is most prevalent in urban areas, and near airports, industry, and wastewater facilities.
- A farm offers food, classes and a place to ‘just be’ in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood - In the fourth and final installment of our series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit the Oasis Farm & Fishery, which uses aquaponics with catfish to grow herbs.
- An urban farmer’s book teaches little ones how to grow a tomato and community - Ebony Lunsford-Evans is the author of “Tomato, Tomato, How Do You Grow?”