We take a hike in one of the region’s most unique landscapes: the Dolly Sods Wilderness. Plus, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a rule to help Pennsylvania cut carbon emissions from power generation and meet its climate goals, has cleared another hurdle. But some who represent power plant communities have questions. Plus, Pittsburgh’s riverfront trails are where its industrial past and its future meet

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 