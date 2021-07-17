We take a hike in one of the region’s most unique landscapes: the Dolly Sods Wilderness. Plus, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a rule to help Pennsylvania cut carbon emissions from power generation and meet its climate goals, has cleared another hurdle. But some who represent power plant communities have questions. Plus, Pittsburgh’s riverfront trails are where its industrial past and its future meet

A Hike Through the Incomparable Dolly Sods Wilderness - The Dolly Sods Wilderness is the site of an annual nature walk called the West Virginia Wildflower Pilgrimage. This year was the 59th time that wildflower and birding experts descended on the area for the event.

Brownfields to Green Destinations: The History of Pittsburgh’s Riverfront Trails - Cleaning up Pittsburgh's riverfronts and creating an extensive trail system has taken decades. Today, they're a tourist destination.

NOAA Forecasts Mild Algal Blooms In Lake Erie For Second Consecutive Year - The dry spring meant less phosphorous fertilizer running off into tributaries of Lake Erie. It's too early to tell if efforts to reduce phosphorous are paying off.

EPA-Approved Fracking Chemicals Include PFAS, a ‘Forever Chemical’ - The Physicians for Social Responsibility found PFAS was used in 1,200 wells in six states. Although no evidence shows that PFAS was used in Pennsylvania, “we can’t be confident that we know everything."

Study: Biden Climate Policy Would Have $1T in Health Benefits, Save Thousands of Lives - The study found that Allegheny County would be the third biggest beneficiary in the country, with an estimated 87 fewer deaths per year by 2030. Pennsylvania would have 580 fewer deaths.