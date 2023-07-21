Smoke from this year’s Canadian wildfire season is likely just the beginning. We talk with a fire ecology expert about the role of climate change and what can be done about it. Only a few states have constitutional amendments guaranteeing clean air and water. There’s a movement to change that. We’ll also hear about a new study that looks at radioactive materials in waterways, which could have come from wastewater treatment plants that accept landfill runoff contaminated with fracking waste.

News about a study to measure methane reductions from cows at Pennsylvania dairy farms, another sinkhole forms along the Mariner East pipeline, and discussions about a natural gas severance tax are happening once again in Harrisburg.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn