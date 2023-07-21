Smoke from this year’s Canadian wildfire season is likely just the beginning. We talk with a fire ecology expert about the role of climate change and what can be done about it. Only a few states have constitutional amendments guaranteeing clean air and water. There’s a movement to change that. We’ll also hear about a new study that looks at radioactive materials in waterways, which could have come from wastewater treatment plants that accept landfill runoff contaminated with fracking waste.
News about a study to measure methane reductions from cows at Pennsylvania dairy farms, another sinkhole forms along the Mariner East pipeline, and discussions about a natural gas severance tax are happening once again in Harrisburg.
- The movement to add an enviromental rights amendment to every state’s constitution - A longtime environmental leader is working to put the right to clean air and water and a healthy climate on par with other constitutionally guaranteed rights.
- Learning to live with wildfires, as climate change heats up - Wildfires in Canada are breaking records this year. A Penn State fire ecology expert talks about what role climate change is playing.
- Pa. House brings severance tax idea back around, raising an old debate in the nation’s 2nd-largest gas producer - There’s talk of a natural gas severance tax in Harrisburg again. It's unclear whether Gov. Shapiro will support it.
- Penn State study aims to help Pa. dairy farmers cut methane — and show carbon offsets are real - The goal is to provide ways to achieve measurable reductions in methane emissions on 70 dairy farms across the state.
- Study finds radioactive materials in waterways near treatment plants associated with fracking waste - Pitt and Duquesne University researchers found radium downstream of wastewater treatment plants that treat runoff from landfills that accept frack waste.
- New sinkhole forms along Mariner East pipeline in Chester County - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is investigating a sinkhole along the Mariner East natural gas liquids pipeline in Chester County.