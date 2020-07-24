Changing bird names tied to racism and colonialism. What recent court rulings against major pipelines mean for “energy dominance,” the environment and Indigenous rights. A trip to Ice Mountain in West Virginia where rare plants grow and cool air seeps out of ice vents deep in the rocks.
- Reckoning with the Racist Past of Bird Names - Even bird names have ties to racism and colonialism. A group of birders wants to change that.
- Hiking Back in Time on Ice Mountain - In West Virginia, there's a small mountain ridge where rare plant species have existed since the Ice Age, and cool air seeps out of ice vents deep in the rocks.
- What Major Pipeline Decisions Mean for Energy Dominance, the Environment and Indigenous Rights - A journalist and an Indigenous rights activist weigh in recent court rulings against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines and the scrapping of the Atlantic Coast pipeline.
- AG Charges Two Pipeline Companies Over Spills in Washington County - Shapiro said grand jury evidence showed pipeline builders ignored a spill. Foreman told to "look the other way."