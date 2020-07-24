Changing bird names tied to racism and colonialism. What recent court rulings against major pipelines mean for “energy dominance,” the environment and Indigenous rights. A trip to Ice Mountain in West Virginia where rare plants grow and cool air seeps out of ice vents deep in the rocks.

Reckoning with the Racist Past of Bird Names - Even bird names have ties to racism and colonialism. A group of birders wants to change that.

Hiking Back in Time on Ice Mountain - In West Virginia, there's a small mountain ridge where rare plant species have existed since the Ice Age, and cool air seeps out of ice vents deep in the rocks.

What Major Pipeline Decisions Mean for Energy Dominance, the Environment and Indigenous Rights - A journalist and an Indigenous rights activist weigh in recent court rulings against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines and the scrapping of the Atlantic Coast pipeline.