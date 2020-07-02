Kayaking the Kiski gives a new appreciation for rivers. Coal communities banking on recreation face the pandemic. How Moraine State Park was formed out of the ashes of industry. Pa. Department of Health reacts to a scathing grand jury report on fracking and U.S. Department of Energy touts coal and natural gas. Plus, Mud Day!

U.S. Department of Energy Touts Petrochemicals, Puts Money into Coal ‘Innovation’ Grants - DOE says Appalachia's future for coal and petrochemicals is rosy and is investing in research to find new uses for coal.

Invasive Lanternfly Spotted in Pittsburgh Area - Keep an eye out for the nymphs of the Spotted Lanternfly, which can devastate some crops and ooze a sticky substance that encourages a black mold.

Coal Towns Were Counting on Recreation for New Jobs. Then Coronavirus Hit. - Communities that invested in outdoor recreation and tourism as coal faded are hopeful that they'll make it through the pandemic.

International Mud Day: A Messy Celebration of the Earth - Mud can make you happy and healthy. So what are you waiting for? Go play in it.

Annual Sojourn Promotes River Recreation and Education - From Johnstown to Apollo, the kayak trip floated through deep gorges, Class 2 rapids and historic towns.

Moraine State Park’s History Goes Way Back - You have to go back in geologic time to talk about the history of one of Pennsylvania’s biggest state parks.