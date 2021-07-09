Researchers are racing to find the cause of mysterious bird deaths being reported across the eastern US. We have answers to your questions on Biden’s climate plan. Longtime environmental journalist, Don Hopey reflects on his beat in Pittsburgh. News about U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works.

Researchers Trying to Figure Out What’s Causing Mysterious Bird Deaths - Birds with a mysterious illness that causes crusty eyes and neurological programs are being reported throughout most of Pennsylvania. The cause is still not known.

Experts Answer Your Questions About Biden’s Climate Plan - From incentives for solar and a carbon tax to subsidies for nuclear, our panel of experts answers your climate change questions.

Environmental Groups Seek Pre-Trail Ruling Against U.S. Steel - PennEnvironment and Clean Air Council want a federal judge to find that U.S. Steel violated the Clean Air Act thousands of times after the 2018 Christmas Eve fire at the Clairton Coke Works.