It’s been years in the planning and building stages. Now, Shell’s ethane cracker along the Ohio River is finally going online this summer. This week, we’re talking to people in the communities surrounding the massive plant — from neighbors who are fearful of pollution to others who are hopeful for new jobs. And, how one activist is looking to protect public health while others are preparing to keep an eye on the Ohio for plastic pollution from the plant.
- Surveying the Ohio River for plastic nurdles, as Shell readies to open cracker - Activists have teamed up with local scientists to find out how many pellets are in the river now, to know if the plant spills any after it opens.
- Activist looks ahead as Shell’s Beaver County ethane cracker goes online - Terri Baumgardner never considered herself an activist. But after learning about Shell's plans to build a multi-billion dollar ethane cracker near her community, she was all in.
- In Beaver County, a mix of hope and fear over startup of Shell’s ethane cracker - The plant -- expected to open this summer -- has conjured hope for good jobs, and fears of a return of toxic skies and polluted waterways.
- Have a question about Shell’s ethane cracker? Ask us - Submit your questions about Shell's ethane cracker in Beaver County expected to open this summer.
