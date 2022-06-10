It’s been years in the planning and building stages. Now, Shell’s ethane cracker along the Ohio River is finally going online this summer. This week, we’re talking to people in the communities surrounding the massive plant — from neighbors who are fearful of pollution to others who are hopeful for new jobs. And, how one activist is looking to protect public health while others are preparing to keep an eye on the Ohio for plastic pollution from the plant.

