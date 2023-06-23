National transportation officials held hearings in East Palestine, Ohio, to find answers about the Norfolk Southern train derailment. Testimony casts doubt on the decision to vent and burn vinyl chloride. Plus, wildfire smoke is pouring into the U.S. from Canada. How does that impact youth sports? The spongy moth damages Pennsylvania forests every summer. We talk with DCNR about what it’s doing to prevent the worst damage. Plus, the garden of a refugee community in Pittsburgh helps sustain its own members and the neighborhood where it grows.

News about a drought watch in Pennsylvania, fines for killing a bald eagle and the closure of coal plants in Pa.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn