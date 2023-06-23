National transportation officials held hearings in East Palestine, Ohio, to find answers about the Norfolk Southern train derailment. Testimony casts doubt on the decision to vent and burn vinyl chloride. Plus, wildfire smoke is pouring into the U.S. from Canada. How does that impact youth sports? The spongy moth damages Pennsylvania forests every summer. We talk with DCNR about what it’s doing to prevent the worst damage. Plus, the garden of a refugee community in Pittsburgh helps sustain its own members and the neighborhood where it grows.
News about a drought watch in Pennsylvania, fines for killing a bald eagle and the closure of coal plants in Pa.
- Bill to raise fines for illegal eagle killings passes PA Senate - The legislation would increase the state fine for killing a bald or golden eagle from $200 to $2,000.
- Take a sip of the PA Wilds - A new beer on sale in north-central Pennsylvania will benefit a nonprofit that works on conservation and economic development in the PA Wilds.
- The Somali Bantu cultivate African crops and community in Pittsburgh’s North Side - In the second installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit the Mwanakuche Community Garden.
- NTSB hearing casts doubt on decision to vent and burn derailed Norfolk Southern train - The owner of the vinyl chloride in the railcars and an outside expert testified that the catastrophic explosion emergency responders feared was not likely.
- Pennsylvanians asked to cut water use as state enters drought watch - In a drought watch, people are asked to curb their nonessential water use by 5-10%, like not overwatering their lawns. We have a full list.
- The public praises NTSB at a meeting ahead of hearings in East Palestine - The NTSB held a public meeting ahead of two days of hearings on the train derailment and the decision to burn vinyl chloride.