People in East Palestine want to know if their homes are polluted by long-lasting chemicals called dioxins from the train derailment last month. We’ll also hear from residents near the derailment site who are finding the investments they’ve made in their homes are worth a lot less after the crash. Plus, an environmental group is trying to stop the U.S. Forest Service from clear cutting a section of national forest to promote the growth of white oak trees. We have news about the Clairton Coke Works air permit and Pa. Gov. Shapiro’s environmental priorities in his state budget.
- After workers report health problems, OSHA investigates Norfolk Southern for East Palestine cleanup site - Workers brought in to clear and rebuild the tracks after the derailment are now complaining of health problems similar to those experienced by residents of East Palestine.
- Oak trees take center stage at a federal courthouse - An environmental group is suing to stop the U.S. Forest Service from moving forward with a project that would clear-cut 1600 acres in the Wayne National Forest
- Mon Valley clean air watchdog calls on EPA to challenge Clairton plant’s operating permit - The Group Against Smog and Pollution says the latest permit doesn’t hold the company to a plan to remedy the source of air violations.
- Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal includes Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative - The proposed budget assumes Pennsylvania will charge power plants for carbon dioxide pollution, raising more than $600 million in the next year.
- Norfolk Southern agrees to pay for East Palestine residents to relocate during cleanup - One resident reported the company offered a prepaid debit card with $500 per week, while the remediation is expected to last about six weeks.
- Researchers find high levels of hazardous chemical weeks after East Palestine derailment - Carnegie Mellon and Texas A&M researchers found high levels of acrolein, a chemical found in manufacturing and formed in combustion. It is considered a hazardous air pollutant.
- Emotions spill over in East Palestine in contentious public meeting - This was the first time Norfolk Southern faced the residents of East Palestine, who shouted and booed and expressed frustrations and fears.