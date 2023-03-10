People in East Palestine want to know if their homes are polluted by long-lasting chemicals called dioxins from the train derailment last month. We’ll also hear from residents near the derailment site who are finding the investments they’ve made in their homes are worth a lot less after the crash. Plus, an environmental group is trying to stop the U.S. Forest Service from clear cutting a section of national forest to promote the growth of white oak trees. We have news about the Clairton Coke Works air permit and Pa. Gov. Shapiro’s environmental priorities in his state budget.

