How we’re responding to coronavirus: State park and forest facilities are closed, trails are open. Advice from a pediatric infectious disease physician for staying safe outdoors. Pipeline and cracker construction is shut down, but farms and food processors are open. Now, farmers are figuring out how to get their food to your table. Spring is here, but is nature in sync?

Spring is Here, But Is Nature in Sync? - Researchers are collecting local plants and using Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden,” and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's collection for clues.

State Officials to Pa Farmers: ‘We Need Local Agriculture Now More Than Ever’ - Amid coronavirus restrictions, farmers and food processors where at first confused if they should stay open. Now, some are scrambling to figure out how to get their products to consumers.

Shell Suspends Construction of Beaver County Cracker Plant to Address Coronavirus Concerns - On Tuesday, Shell said it was keeping the site open. On Wednesday, it said suspending construction was in the “best long-term interest of our workforce, nearby townships” and the state.