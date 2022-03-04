Pennsylvania’s natural gas producers see an opportunity in Europe to replace Russian gas. A new UN climate report warns the window to act is quickly closing. Mental health professionals are figuring out how to get resources to people struggling with the climate crisis. Plus, a new report on aging infrastructure that can be bad fish and dangerous for people: dams.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

River advocates call for removing old dams more quickly - A new report by American Rivers says aging dams that no longer serve a purpose harm the health of rivers and put people and communities in danger.

How to address the looming crisis of climate anxiety - As climate change worsens, the need will grow for mental health services. Some therapists are recommending climate action to ease worry. Others are advocating for community-based therapies to fill the gap.

A Philadelphia couple wrote a children’s book to help parents have ‘The Climate Talk’ - The book, "Coco's Journey," follows Coco the squirrel and her father on a journey to stop climate change. The story helps kids deal with climate anxiety.

3.3 billion people ‘highly vulnerable’, as brief window for climate action rapidly closes - In the latest UN report, "the cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal." It warns that some ecosystems have already reached their ability to adapt.