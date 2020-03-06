The invasive spotted lanternfly is moving westward. In Pennsylvania, questions about safety of private well water. West Virginians are also suffering from a lack of clean water. A petrochemical town hall and an author who looks with a critical eye at the past and future of Big Oil.

Trump on Earth: A Dark History of Oil, Power and War - One author examines the rise of oil as the dominant resource for power. "So we fought many wars for access to oil when oil was plentiful. You have to wonder what's going to happen when oil becomes a scarce resource."

Pa. Proposes to Relax Non-Residential Lead Cleanup Standards - The Environmental Quality Board is also proposing to add three new PFAS chemicals to its voluntary clean up standards for soil and groundwater.

Can Your Well Water Make You Sick? No Testing Is Required in Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania’s one million private wells are not regulated. A new investigation in Lancaster shows 62% of wells sampled found bacteria or high nitrate levels.

Clean Water Wanted: Contaminated Wells and the Legacy of Fossil Fuel Extraction - With their well water was contaminated, a West Virginia family is desperate to get connected to a clean water supply. They blame pollution from years of coal and gas extraction.

Petrochemical Town Hall Near Pittsburgh Spotlights Pollution, Health Worries - Also discussed were the drawbacks of a bill to give tax breaks for chemical plants like the one Shell is building in Beaver County.