Episode for March 6, 2026

Young people in Pittsburgh are practicing climate action close to home. An oil and gas company let over a million gallons of drilling fluid escape underground into an abandoned mine during pipeline construction in Washington County. Pennsylvania agencies are teaming up with a nonprofit to study ways to modernize the electric grid. An invasive species came to North America just when the United States was forming. Why Thomas Jefferson was obsessed with the Hessian fly.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Responsibility and fear motivate a young climate organizer - Avery Henderson Thomas, a high school senior and organizer of a Pittsburgh youth climate summit, says it takes a lot of people to make change.
- Company spills over 1M gallons of drilling fluid into abandoned mine during pipeline construction - MarkWest said the fluid is nontoxic and that it has monitored for surface water contamination, but hasn’t found any.
- Pennsylvania moves to build more EV chargers in neighborhoods - Pennsylvania is preparing to award $100 million for EV charging stations in public places, such as parking lots for businesses and restaurants.
- Centre County Solar Group scraps plans for project - That company that was to provide solar energy to Centre County government agencies pulled out, citing new tariffs and an end to federal tax credits.
- Pine Creek Rail Trail named Pa.’s Trail of the Year - The 62-mile trail in Tioga and Lycoming counties traces the Pine Creek Gorge, known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
- A new initiative will maintain Pittsburgh’s riverfront trails and parks - UpKeep will tend to routine care and maintenance of Pittsburgh's 15-mile network of riverfront parks and trails.