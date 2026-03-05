Pennsylvania moves to build more EV chargers in neighborhoods

Pennsylvania is moving into a new phase of building out a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

There are now 29 operational chargers and another 54 planned along Pennsylvania’s major roads, thanks to funding from the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

Now the commonwealth is preparing to award $100 million for community chargers : stations available in public places in cities and towns across the state, such as parking lots for businesses and restaurants.

“Community charging is the culmination of an extraordinary effort by the Shapiro Administration to deliver accessible EV infrastructure to PA travelers,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll in a press release. “We’re excited to bring EV chargers to neighborhoods around the Commonwealth.”

Read More

PennDOT is first accepting applications for projects in the southeastern part of the state. Applications for Western Pennsylvania will open this spring.

The Shapiro administration said local and regional planning agencies will prioritize some areas for investment, but all publicly available locations within each region are eligible to apply.

The program is open to any group registered to do business in the state. It will reimburse up to 80% of the installation cost for the chargers.

Since December 2023, when the first NEVI-funded station opened in Pennsylvania, PennDOT said the state’s stations have supported more than 80,000 charging sessions, more than 9.6 million estimated miles driven, and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 2,000 metric tons.

Pennsylvania is slated to get $171.5 million from NEVI over five years.