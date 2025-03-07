Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made it easier for churches and schools to install solar panels. How will the Trump administration impact the growth of solar in Pennsylvania? A hazardous waste landfill in Westmoreland County has been a thorn in the side of nearby residents for decades. To fight plastic pollution in the Great Lakes, scientists are calling for a more unified effort in the region.
Residents living within a mile of a U.S. Steel plant in Braddock, near Pittsburgh, have until March 17 to opt out of a class action settlement over alleged air pollution. Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants forest owners to help fight spongy moths. Conservationists look for Northern flying squirrels in the Poconos.
- Scientists want to monitor microplastics in the Great Lakes. Here’s why it matters - A board of scientists has proposed a system to monitor microplastics in the Great Lakes. Currently, there’s no coordinated, regional effort to do so.
- Solar power supporters in Pa. say outlook is positive, even as policies could change under Trump - The solar industry is booming. More churches and schools in Pennsylvania are hoping to take advantage of tax incentives and reap the utility bill savings.
- Pollution from a Westmoreland Co. landfill caused problems for decades. Fracking waste made it worse - Max Environmental Technologies hazardous waste landfill in Westmoreland County has a history of compliance problems. Fracking waste, which is often radioactive, made it worse.
- Pa. foresters turn to landowners in fight against oak-killing spongy moth - Seventy percent of Pennsylvania's forests are privately owned. These landowners could help stop the latest outbreak of the pest.
- U.S. Steel agrees to $1.5 M settlement for residents living near Edgar Thomson Plant over air pollution complaint - Anyone seeking to become part of the class action lawsuit can sign onto the suit by March 31. A hearing on settlement is scheduled for April 15.
- The ‘horror story’ of hazardous waste in a small Pennsylvania town - An EPA investigation confirmed residents’ worst fears about operations at an industrial landfill. What happens next is all too uncertain.
- The search for endangered flying squirrels in the Poconos - A group is searching for endangered northern flying squirrels in the Poconos. Last count, there were only 33 in Pennsylvania.