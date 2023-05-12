Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County has gotten off to a rocky start, with excessive emissions, permit violations and reported odors. Now, some supporters are not questioning if Shell can be a good neighbor. And a new book looks at the opportunities and challenges of reducing our exposure to chemicals to reduce the risk of cancer. Plus, energy efficiency programs that are climate- and budget-friendly. The “Dirty Dozen” list of big climate polluters in Pennsylvania is out, and the Pittsburgh area is a big contributor.
- Nearly half of Pennsylvania’s top 12 greenhouse gas emitters are in the Pittsburgh region - PennEnvironment's "Dirty Dozen" list includes 5 power plants in Western Pa.
- Environmental groups sue Shell over air pollution violations at its cracker plant - They want strict penalties and a stop to what they call illegal releases of pollution. The plant violated its permit a dozen times since last summer.
- Shell’s air pollution problems have some in Beaver County questioning its ability to be a good neighbor - Shell's ethane cracker in Beaver County has had air pollution problems since it started up in the fall. Now, some of its supporters are beginning to question its ability to be a good neighbor.
- A new book looks at cancer prevention through reducing our exposure to chemicals - The book profiles doctors, researchers, business owners and advocates working to protect the public from chemicals in our everyday lives.