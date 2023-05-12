Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County has gotten off to a rocky start, with excessive emissions, permit violations and reported odors. Now, some supporters are not questioning if Shell can be a good neighbor. And a new book looks at the opportunities and challenges of reducing our exposure to chemicals to reduce the risk of cancer. Plus, energy efficiency programs that are climate- and budget-friendly. The “Dirty Dozen” list of big climate polluters in Pennsylvania is out, and the Pittsburgh area is a big contributor.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn