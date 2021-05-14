Billions of Brood X cicadas are emerging! Learn how to go on a Cicada Safari. A local artist is creating a portal to an underground stream. How U.S. Steel’s decision to drop a $2 billion upgrade will impact air quality and the economy in Allegheny County. What West Virginia’s New River Gorge can expect this summer and beyond.
- Old and New National Parks Share Lessons for West Virginia’s New River Gorge - From bucket-list visitors to year-round tourism, what the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve can expect in its first summer and beyond.
- This App Takes Crowdsourcing Cicadas to the Next Level - Scientists have been crowdsourcing periodical cicadas for nearly 200 years, with notices in newspapers and postcards, then answering machines and emails. Now the public can help track Brood X with an app called Cicada Safari.
- Artist Wants to Give People a New View of an Urban Stream - To get a glimpse of much of Nine Mile Run, you have to look under a manhole cover. Artist Ginger Brooks Takahashi is creating a new portal to connect people to the water.
- In Letter, Lawmakers Ask RGGI Administrator to Block Pennsylvania from Joining - GOP lawmakers are trying to bypass Gov. Wolf's efforts to have Pennsylvania join the regional cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.