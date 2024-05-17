A new film focuses on invasive species in some of Pennsylvania’s pristine waters. The executive producer talks about how people can help keep invasives at bay. Also, a Superfund site in the woods of Bucks County won an environmental award. It’s one of the Pennsylvania’s last remaining coastal plain forests. As wedding season approaches, we look at ways to create an earth-friendly celebration. And new coke oven rules are expected to be finalized soon. We report on how they could impact U.S. Steel’s Allegheny County facilities.

We have news about Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s climate plan, installation of lead-filtering water fountains at Pittsburgh schools, problems along the Mountain Valley Pipeline and more.

