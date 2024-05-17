A new film focuses on invasive species in some of Pennsylvania’s pristine waters. The executive producer talks about how people can help keep invasives at bay. Also, a Superfund site in the woods of Bucks County won an environmental award. It’s one of the Pennsylvania’s last remaining coastal plain forests. As wedding season approaches, we look at ways to create an earth-friendly celebration. And new coke oven rules are expected to be finalized soon. We report on how they could impact U.S. Steel’s Allegheny County facilities.
We have news about Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s climate plan, installation of lead-filtering water fountains at Pittsburgh schools, problems along the Mountain Valley Pipeline and more.
- Croydon Woods awarded for ‘environmental excellence.’ It’s a toxic Superfund site - The Bucks County site, which has been under federal remediation for 30 years, is one of Pennsylvania’s last remaining coastal plain forests.
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit aims to reduce emissions in first-ever climate plan - The goal is for PRT's buses to produce net zero carbon emissions by 2045. It needs to replace 729 diesel buses to meet its goal.
- Residents near Mountain Valley Pipeline say details are scarce - The pipeline which will take Pennsylvania gas to Virginia burst during a test. It is supposed to start transporting gas on June 1.
- New film takes on aquatic invasives in Pennsylvania’s natural areas - The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy travels to three watersheds to feature invasive plants and fish and what people can do to prevent their spread.
- As spring flowers bloom, Callery pear trees can no longer be planted in Pa. - Birds and other animals have spread its seeds, so now the tree crowds out native plants, disrupting ecosystems.
- Pittsburgh public schools reaches milestone for removing lead in drinking water fountains - The district replaced all unfiltered water fountains by installing 1,300 lead-filtering ones. No amount is safe for children’s bodies.
- Considering saying ‘I do’ to a green wedding - Weddings and other big events can create a lot of waste. But more people are starting to think about the environment as they plan their big day.