The landmark environmental rights amendment in Pennsylvania turns 50 this week. Central Pennsylvania is one of the best places for flyfishing but there is a need to protect these prized streams from farm pollution. A bill in the statehouse aims to help communities affected by Pennsylvania’s industrial legacy.

Fly Fishing is Big in Central PA. Can We Keep it That Way? - Central Pennsylvania is still one of the best fly-fishing spots to catch wild trout. Conservationists are working to make sure pollution and runoff from agriculture don't change that.