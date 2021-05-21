The landmark environmental rights amendment in Pennsylvania turns 50 this week. Central Pennsylvania is one of the best places for flyfishing but there is a need to protect these prized streams from farm pollution. A bill in the statehouse aims to help communities affected by Pennsylvania’s industrial legacy.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Fly Fishing is Big in Central PA. Can We Keep it That Way? - Central Pennsylvania is still one of the best fly-fishing spots to catch wild trout. Conservationists are working to make sure pollution and runoff from agriculture don't change that.
- Celebrating 50 Years of Your Constitutional Right to Clean Air and Pure Water - Pennsylvania was among the first governments in the world to guarantee its citizens the right to a clean environment. In practice, that didn’t mean much — until now.
- What’s your question about Biden’s climate plan? Ask, and we’ll get an expert to answer. - What do you want to know about the infrastructure plans and the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy? Click here to ask your question.