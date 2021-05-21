fbpx

4   +   2   =  
Lost your password?

The landmark environmental rights amendment in Pennsylvania turns 50 this week. Central Pennsylvania is one of the best places for flyfishing but there is a need to protect these prized streams from farm pollution. A bill in the statehouse aims to help communities affected by Pennsylvania’s industrial legacy.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 

 

 