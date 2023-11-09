Environmental groups protested outside of a coal and steel conference in Pittsburgh this week. We visit the first farm in Allegheny County to take advantage of a rule change that allows small farms to be preserved. A newly renovated passive house in State College promotes sustainability, energy efficiency and affordability. We also hear about the movement among churches in Pennsylvania to help solve the climate crisis. Plus, we have advice on how to reduce carbon emissions at home.
We have news about a wildfire in the Allegheny National Forest, a liquified natural gas export facility and polluting lawn equipment.
- Rural Pennsylvania receives $3.6 million for renewable energy - Small farms and businesses can get up to 75% of renewable energy projects funded by USDA's Rural Development Program.
- What can one person do about climate change? Start at home - We have tips to lower the carbon footprint of your home. Home energy and electricity use are often our biggest source of personal emissions.
- Outside a coal and steel conference, residents rally against pollution - About 30 people attended a rally organized by local environmental groups to protest outside of a conference about metallurgical coal co-sponsored by Norfolk Southern.
- How lawn care is causing extreme air pollution in Pa. - Leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and weed whackers don't just create a lot of noise — they also create significant amounts of air pollution.
- Unique duplex in State College promotes sustainability and affordability - The average home value in State College is about $380,000. This renovated passive house is on sale for only $105,000.
- How Pennsylvania churches are addressing climate change by tapping the power of the sun - Churches say solar is part of their responses to climate change and “creation care” called for in the Bible.
- Pa. electric customers would save with more power-sharing between regions, study says - A new report from renewable energy boosters says increased coordination between regional electric grids could save people billions of dollars on energy bills.
- Farmland preservation efforts grow as Allegheny County protects unique crops and smaller farms - Smaller farms and those growing unique crops in Allegheny County are now eligible to be preserved as part of the Farmland Preservation Act.