As climate change brings more risks to traditional farming, farmers are trying to make sure their crops survive. With the COP27 talks underway, the US and other wealthier nations are working to transition countries like South Africa away from fossil fuels.
Plus, we visit an urban farm in Pittsburgh that teaches neighbors how to grow and cook seasonal veggies. And, a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness.
We have news about federal money for abandoned mine cleanup and for projects for monitoring air quality. Pa. Governor Tom Wolf signs a $3 billion natural gas tax credit bill.
- In coal-dependent South Africa’s climate plan, some see a blueprint for developing countries - Ahead of the COP27 climate talks, South Africa released an $8.5 billion plan to transition to clean energy, paid for by the US and other wealthy countries.
- Climate change prompts Pa. farmers to adapt crops and businesses - As the climate changes and brings more risks to traditional farming, farmers are looking for ways to make sure their crops survive.
- EPA awards more than $4 million for new air monitoring in Pa. environmental justice areas - The grants will pay for 11 projects around Pennsylvania, totaling $4.27 million, to monitor around communities overburdened by air pollution.
- Pennsylvania to receive $26.6 million to clean and redevelop abandoned mine lands - The goal of the federal program is for the reclamation of abandoned mine lands in conjunction with economic and community development and reuse goals.
- Tom Wolf signs $2 billion tax package that encourages natural gas production in Pa. - Despite the size of the package, lawmakers introduced and passed the bill in just a few hours with no public hearings.
- A farm offers food, classes and a place to ‘just be’ in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood - In the fourth and final installment of our series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit the Oasis Farm & Fishery, which uses aquaponics with catfish to grow herbs.