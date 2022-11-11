As climate change brings more risks to traditional farming, farmers are trying to make sure their crops survive. With the COP27 talks underway, the US and other wealthier nations are working to transition countries like South Africa away from fossil fuels.

Plus, we visit an urban farm in Pittsburgh that teaches neighbors how to grow and cook seasonal veggies. And, a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness.

We have news about federal money for abandoned mine cleanup and for projects for monitoring air quality. Pa. Governor Tom Wolf signs a $3 billion natural gas tax credit bill.

