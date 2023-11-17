For years, residents in Westmoreland County complained about a hazardous waste landfill. Now federal investigators say it may be breaking several laws. Plus, despite dozens of protestors, an Ohio commission approved fracking in state parks and wildlife areas. We also revisit an interview with Tykee James, a leader in equitable access to outdoor spaces. And, a Pennsylvania couple visits all 124 of Pa.’s state parks.
We have news about the National Climate Assessment, the one-year anniversary of Shell’s cracker plant opening, federal money for environmental justice projects, and a milestone in land conservation in Pennsylvania.
Additional links:
- Allegheny County, McKeesport receive federal dollars for environmental justice projects
- Federal money coming to Philly for tree planting, lead paint awareness, and A/C units
- Philly food trucks are still giving out plastic bags despite ban, advocates say
- Ohio approves fracking under state park and wildlife areas at contentious meeting - A crowd shouted and chanted "Save our parks!" as an Ohio commission approved fracking under the state’s largest park and two wildlife areas in the eastern part of the state.
- EPA finds spills, leaks, heavy metals at hazardous waste landfill in Westmoreland County - Residents have been complaining about the MAX Environmental landfill in Yukon for years. An EPA inspection found it may be violating federal laws.
- National Climate Assessment charts climate change’s growing impact in the US, while stressing benefits of action - The report sees sea level rise of 11 inches by 2050 and says the transition to wind and solar energy must go two to 10 times faster to meet U.S. goals for reducing greenhouse gases.
- Couple visits all 124 of Pennsylvania’s state parks in just over a year - Marissa Klinger and Kenny Marlow visited parks on the weekends and during vacations, sometimes hitting more than one park or state forest in a trip.
- Chesapeake Bay states hit land preservation milestone - Pennsylvania leads among bay states with 3.6 million preserved acres. There are now 9.1 million acres of land in the watershed that are protected from development.
- Pa.’s new environmental justice policy doesn’t solve the problem, advocates say - Advocates say the policy revisions still won't keep new polluting facilities out of communities that already face a high burden of pollution.
- How the birding community is working for racial and environmental justice - Tykee James' love of birds led him to help organize Black Birders Week and advocate for more accessible and equitable outdoor spaces.