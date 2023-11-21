It’s Thanksgiving week, our favorite holiday at The Allegheny Front. (Well, one of them at least). This week, we give you tips for not creating the food waste that is cooking the planet and tell you about a pilot program that hopes to bring composting to Centre County. We also visit with the foragers and farmers who help make Pennsylvania the largest mushroom producer in the United States. And, we take a trip to a glacial deposit where bears feast on wild cranberries.
We have news about a bill to address lead in school water fountains and a new historical sign that marks Penn State’s agricultural roots.
- A look into Pennsylvania’s booming mushroom industry - Pennsylvania is the biggest producer of mushrooms in the United States. Meet the mushroom enthusiasts who are foraging in the wild and growing unique mushrooms to meet demand.
- What can one person do about climate change? The food we (don’t) eat - If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world. What you can do in your own home to reduce food waste.
- Centre County sees fertile ground to grow composting program - A pilot program in State College hopes to bring composting to neighboring municipalities in Centre County.
- How a rare bog in Pennsylvania formed 13,000 years ago - A relic of the ice age, the Tannersville Cranberry Bog in Monroe Co. is home to carnivorous pitcher plants, certain orchids, black spruce trees, and of course, wild cranberries.
- Lead testing isn’t required for Pa. school water fountains. Lawmakers want to change that - A new bill would create a $30 million Safe School Drinking Water Fund and require schools to replace all outdated water fountains with filtered ones by 2026.
- A new sign for the ‘birthplace of Penn State’ marks the school’s agricultural roots - Penn State started out as the Farmers' High School of Pennsylvania to help make farming practices more productive in the commonwealth.