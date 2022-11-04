One company is mining Bitcoin to keep two waste coal power plants running. But what’s the climate impact? A new report concludes that coal plants aren’t doing enough to clean up coal ash disposal sites that are contaminating groundwater.

Plus, an urban farmer in Pittsburgh had to overcome big challenges to clean up her property to start her enterprise. We have news about microplastics in Pennsylvania waterways and funding to help coal communities.

