One company is mining Bitcoin to keep two waste coal power plants running. But what’s the climate impact? A new report concludes that coal plants aren’t doing enough to clean up coal ash disposal sites that are contaminating groundwater.
Plus, an urban farmer in Pittsburgh had to overcome big challenges to clean up her property to start her enterprise. We have news about microplastics in Pennsylvania waterways and funding to help coal communities.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Report concludes industry is not doing enough to clean up coal ash dumps - The report by advocacy groups concludes that 96 percent of coal plants are not planning to effectively clean up coal ash dumps covered by a federal rule.
- Former Pa. coal communities receive millions for renewable energy, workforce development - The package will not only support goals like net zero carbon emissions but also finance trails, aviation training, child care and broadband expansion.
- Microplastics are everywhere, even in Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways - The advocacy group, PennEnvironment, recommends banning single-use plastic, improving recycling, and limiting "fast fashion."
- Family farm inspires healthy eating in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood - In the third installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” in partnership with Soul Pitt Media, we visit the Freeman Family Farm & Greenhouse.