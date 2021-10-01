Transmission lines are key to more renewable energy, but some don’t want them on their land. Students take to the streets for a climate strike. We get reaction to Pa.’s new Climate Action Plan. Volunteers clean up tons of trash along Pittsburgh’s hillsides.

How a determined crew of DumpBusters clears a ton of trash from a Pittsburgh hillside - Volunteers spend just three hours clearing more than a ton of trash at one of the dozens of illegal dumpsites in Allegheny County slated for cleanup by Allegheny Cleanways.

Pa. community’s fight against electric lines shows tensions with a clean energy future - A rural community's opposition to a plan to build transmission lines could be the fight that's coming as more renewable energy is added to the grid.

PennEast cancels pipeline project — months after winning its case at the U.S. Supreme Court - The Supreme Court had said the PennEast pipeline could cross state-controlled land in New Jersey. But the company said NJ didn't give it the needed permits.

DEP cites Shell for ‘malodors’ outside cracker plant construction site - Residents said they smelled a sweet maple syrup odor for several days. DEP and Shell are still investigating the cause.

Young People Take to the Streets of Pittsburgh, Demanding Climate Action - Local students called for the region to get out of coal, gas and petrochemicals. The event was part of a worldwide student climate strike.