Eight months after the train derailment and toxic chemical spill, some residents of East Palestine are still living away from home because they fear for their health. We’ll also hear how deer are grazing on young trees and native plants in Pittsburgh’s parks. Plus, tiny freshwater jellyfish have been living in the Great Lakes for a century. So why don’t we know more about them?
We have news about the selection of two hydrogen hubs for Pennsylvania, an injection well in Fayette County, a new hellbender license plate and more.
- Health experts to hold online workshops looking into the impacts of the Ohio train derailment - The National Academies are convening a committee to hear from East Palestine residents and healthcare professionals to inform future research.
- Biden to announce funding for two ‘clean energy’ hydrogen hubs in Pa. - A project in southeastern Pa. will use renewable and nuclear energy to produce hydrogen. The other hub in western Pa., Ohio, WV will use natural gas.
- Eight months after the East Palestine derailment, some residents wonder if they’ll ever go home - They worry about toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, that spilled and burned after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed Feb. 3.
- Invasive species and deer grazing threaten Pittsburgh’s forest diversity - Overpopulation of deer has led to overgrazing, which is wiping out native plant species and creating room for invasive species.
- We’ve got jellyfish! How the invertebrates got into the Great Lakes - Researchers think the species hitched a ride here on ornamental aquatic plants shipped from China. But we still don’t know all that much about them.
- New Pa. license plate supports conservation and the eastern hellbender - “I can't think of a better symbol for the Pennsylvania environment than the hellbender." The plate costs $41 - $15 of which goes toward conservation.
- Shapiro’s working group finds no consensus on RGGI. Supporters and opponents weigh in - Both supporters and opponents of Pa. joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative feel vindicated by the working group's conclusion.
- Federal money prioritized for Pa. communities marked as high risk for climate-related disasters - The new “community disaster resilience zones” will have prioritized access to federal money for resilience and mitigation projects.
- After Fayette County’s first proposed injection well is withdrawn, residents worry there may be more to come - The injection well would have been 300 feet from the nearest home and dispose of fracking wastewater, which may pose risks to groundwater and air quality.