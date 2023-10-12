Eight months after the train derailment and toxic chemical spill, some residents of East Palestine are still living away from home because they fear for their health. We’ll also hear how deer are grazing on young trees and native plants in Pittsburgh’s parks. Plus, tiny freshwater jellyfish have been living in the Great Lakes for a century. So why don’t we know more about them?

We have news about the selection of two hydrogen hubs for Pennsylvania, an injection well in Fayette County, a new hellbender license plate and more.

