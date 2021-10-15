This week, conversations about environmental issues around Pennsylvania. Researchers say too many deer and invasive plants are threatening the long-term survival of Pa.’s forests. A filmmaker of a new documentary about a massive effort to clean up a river in Western Pa. says it’s a hopeful story. The author of a book about individual liberty and private property rights argues that signing a gas lease shouldn’t be one of those rights.
- Deer and invasive species threaten long-term survival of Pennsylvania’s forests - Researchers say this double whammy is destroying biodiversity in Pa.'s forests. In a century, that could mean forests of invasive shrubs, not trees.
- New book explores private land, public good and fracking in Pennsylvania - A sociologist looks at how the environmental and community impacts of the natural gas boom in Lycoming County challenged closely-held rural values of independence and private property rights.
- A new documentary chronicles the rebirth of a Western Pennsylvania river - The Little Conemaugh River was devoid of life from pollution from abandoned mines. A new film looks at a decade-long effort to bring it back to life.
- Back online, Monessen coke plant again draws air pollution complaints - When the coke plant in Monessen started back up in September, so did the air quality complaints. Its previous owner agreed to a nearly $2 million settlement for air violations.