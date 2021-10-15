This week, conversations about environmental issues around Pennsylvania. Researchers say too many deer and invasive plants are threatening the long-term survival of Pa.’s forests. A filmmaker of a new documentary about a massive effort to clean up a river in Western Pa. says it’s a hopeful story. The author of a book about individual liberty and private property rights argues that signing a gas lease shouldn’t be one of those rights.

