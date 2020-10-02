What a more conservative Supreme Court means for climate and environmental cases. How cities should prepare to welcome people escaping climate-related disasters. We ask, what do voters want their elected officials to do about climate change? Plus, Ohio’s complaint system for gas industry is ‘impossible’ to use. A rare bird, both male and female, is banded during fall migration.
- How Will Climate and Environmental Cases Fare on a 6-3 Conservative Supreme Court? - Not good, says our guest. Climate action could be stymied and Trump's environmental rollbacks could be given the go-ahead.
- Report: Ohio Complaint Process for Oil and Gas Industry ‘Impossible’ for Public to Use - The report found it took multiple filings, and repeated emails and phone calls to get a response from Ohio regulators. It calls the process a "luck of the draw."
- Rare Bird, Both Female and Male, Caught During Fall Migration - Fewer than ten of these bilateral gynandromorphs have been recorded at Powdermill’s Avian Research Center in its 60 year history.
- Rust Belt and Midwest Cities Need to Plan on Many Fronts for New ‘Climate Migrants’ - Cities need to think beyond their climate action plans to welcome new residents fleeing climate disasters. Strong social policies need to be in place to help people resettle.
- DEP Allows Work on Revolution Pipeline to Start Back Up - The pipeline blew up in Beaver County and destroyed a home two years ago. Now, DEP has given the go-ahead to re-route the pipeline.
- What Do You Want Elected Officials To Do About Climate Change? - StateImpact and The Allegheny Front want to know what type of action you're looking for from elected officials to address climate change.