What a more conservative Supreme Court means for climate and environmental cases. How cities should prepare to welcome people escaping climate-related disasters. We ask, what do voters want their elected officials to do about climate change? Plus, Ohio’s complaint system for gas industry is ‘impossible’ to use. A rare bird, both male and female, is banded during fall migration.

Report: Ohio Complaint Process for Oil and Gas Industry ‘Impossible’ for Public to Use - The report found it took multiple filings, and repeated emails and phone calls to get a response from Ohio regulators. It calls the process a "luck of the draw."

Rare Bird, Both Female and Male, Caught During Fall Migration - Fewer than ten of these bilateral gynandromorphs have been recorded at Powdermill’s Avian Research Center in its 60 year history.

Rust Belt and Midwest Cities Need to Plan on Many Fronts for New ‘Climate Migrants’ - Cities need to think beyond their climate action plans to welcome new residents fleeing climate disasters. Strong social policies need to be in place to help people resettle.

DEP Allows Work on Revolution Pipeline to Start Back Up - The pipeline blew up in Beaver County and destroyed a home two years ago. Now, DEP has given the go-ahead to re-route the pipeline.