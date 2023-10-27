The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is looking to educate the public about the problems invasive plants cause to local ecosystems and why planting native species is so important. We talk with Fernando Treviño, DEP’s head of environmental justice, who says he wants impacted communities to have “a real voice and [be] part of the process from the beginning.” Plus, we talk with Sandra Steingraber, lead author on the latest edition of a compendium of peer-reviewed scientific literature and other reports that show health risks associated with fracking.

We have news about new federal money to make the electric grid climate-ready, state money to convert lawns to meadows, and an agricultural fair for kids in Allentown.

