The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is looking to educate the public about the problems invasive plants cause to local ecosystems and why planting native species is so important. We talk with Fernando Treviño, DEP’s head of environmental justice, who says he wants impacted communities to have “a real voice and [be] part of the process from the beginning.” Plus, we talk with Sandra Steingraber, lead author on the latest edition of a compendium of peer-reviewed scientific literature and other reports that show health risks associated with fracking.
We have news about new federal money to make the electric grid climate-ready, state money to convert lawns to meadows, and an agricultural fair for kids in Allentown.
- A new report compiles years of data about the health risks associated with fracking - A ninth edition includes health studies and investigations looking at risks from the fracking wellpad to gas stoves in our homes.
- Millions of federal dollars could help Pa. build a climate-ready electric grid - The country’s fragmented, largely outdated electric grid is considered a major obstacle to fighting human-caused climate change.
- Pennsylvania program helps residents, businesses convert lawns to meadows - Replacing lawns with meadows can prevent flooding and runoff pollution, and provide habitat for pollinators and birds.
- DEP’s new environmental justice policy includes more communities impacted by pollution - Fernando Treviño, DEP's head of environmental justice, says he wants impacted communities to have "a real voice and [be] part of the process from the beginning."
- Why teaching people about invasive plants can get a little thorny - The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is developing educational materials about the problems caused by invasive plants, and what people can do about them.