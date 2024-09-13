There wasn’t a lot of talk about the environment in Tuesday’s presidential debate, except for one hot topic: fracking. We fact check the candidates’ claims about the issue. Some people who live along Indian Creek in West Virginia had pristine well water, but that’s changed they say, due to mining. Researchers in western Pennsylvania are soliciting help to learn more about invasive spotted lanternflies.

Plus, a new analysis finds state laws do not protect students from lead in school drinking water, and the Altoona school district responds to its failing grade on lead. Meanwhile, more than a hundred school districts across Pennsylvania will receive state funding for environmental repairs.



