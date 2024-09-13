There wasn’t a lot of talk about the environment in Tuesday’s presidential debate, except for one hot topic: fracking. We fact check the candidates’ claims about the issue. Some people who live along Indian Creek in West Virginia had pristine well water, but that’s changed they say, due to mining. Researchers in western Pennsylvania are soliciting help to learn more about invasive spotted lanternflies.
Plus, a new analysis finds state laws do not protect students from lead in school drinking water, and the Altoona school district responds to its failing grade on lead. Meanwhile, more than a hundred school districts across Pennsylvania will receive state funding for environmental repairs.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Additional Links:
Altoona Area School District responds to lead in drinking water report, says it is in compliance
- Nonprofit preserves family land in Susquehanna County for future generations to enjoy - A 400-acre property was in the Peck family for almost a century: "It really needs to be saved as a splendid place, and the Countryside Conservancy is just the ticket for that.”
- Here’s what Harris and Trump said about climate change in Tuesday’s debate - Trump said little about his plans, while Harris bragged about both clean energy investments and gas production.
- West Virginia residents are filing lawsuits against mining companies for contaminated water - Residents along Indian Creek who say their water has been contaminated by coal mining are now taking legal action.
- Program to help power Pennsylvania schools with solar energy will go online soon - Solar for Schools, a new Pennsylvania program, will help schools save hundreds of thousands on energy costs each year and create local jobs.
- Fact check: A president can’t ban fracking in Pennsylvania - Former President Donald Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris would ban fracking if elected president. Could she do that?
- Help wanted: Collect spotted lanternflies so scientists can track them - Researchers from Saint Vincent College and Chatham University aim to build an archive to learn about invasive spotted lanternflies in western Pennsylvania over time.
- Report calls for tougher lead testing standards for Pa. school districts - The report by PennEnvironment finds that schools can avoid remediation measures for lead contamination, while still being compliant with state law.
- New Freeport residents in court demanding clean water from EQT - A lawsuit seeks to compel the Pittsburgh-based gas firm to provide clean water to the Greene County hamlet after a 2022 fracking mishap.