Protecting a pristine glacial lake in Erie County from invasive species takes painstaking work. An entomologist wants people to plant their gardens and yards with native species that feed the ecosystem. Pittsburgh opens two new parks, one with a public art installation makes visible the history of water and flooding in a community. A climate change training for community and business leaders.
- Your Lawn Is an ‘Ecological Deadzone.’ The Case For Replacing It with Native Plants - Entomologist Doug Tallamy says ditching half of our lawn space could make room for planet-saving biodiversity.
- Protecting NW Pennsylvania’s Most Pristine Natural Lake Takes Vigilance - Experts with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy work to protect Lake Pleasant from invasive plants, and people too.
- State Launches Course to Train Climate Leaders - Pennsylvania's program will train leaders on how flooding, heatwaves and other climate impacts will disrupt communities and businesses and offer solutions.
- Stormwater Infrastructure Hidden Beneath Two New Pittsburgh Parks - Pittsburgh's sewer system was built in the 1800s for a much smaller city, and it's notorious for overflowing. But there's a new way to capture stormwater, hidden beneath the green grass of two new parks.