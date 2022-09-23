This week, we learn about why white oak trees are in trouble and the lawsuit over a plan to cut them down in the Wayne National Forest. We also talk about the underground network that connects trees in forests. Plus, the story of a hunter who discovered a full-grown American chestnut tree in a Delaware forest. News about a global clean energy conference in Pittsburgh, pipelines, and spotted lanternflies.
- Lawsuit challenges plan to clear cut white oak in Wayne National Forest - White oak forests may disappear in a generation. A plan to log a section of white oaks in the Wayne has environmentalists worried.
- In Pittsburgh, John Kerry says climate change solutions will be driven by private sector - "No government has enough money to be able to solve this problem,” Kerry said at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum.
- Climate change in Pa.: More storm-driven power outages possible, analysis says - As climate change increases the chance of severe storms, outages could become more frequent if utilities don’t act to harden the electric grid.