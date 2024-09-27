A judge signed off on a 600 million dollar settlement between Norfolk Southern and people who live near the East Palestine train derailment. But many are unhappy with the outcome. A new study looks at the influence of oil and gas industry donations on university research. Survivors of the worst industrial accident in world history in Bhopal, India visited Beaver County to talk about the multi-generational impacts of the chemical disaster and lessons for those living near chemical infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

Also, there are mixed reactions from residents, environmentalists and the business community as the Three Mile Island nuclear facility plans to reopen. Allegheny County Health Department held a public hearing in the Mon Valley about an air quality permit for U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson Works. Wasting resources from the land has a big impact on climate change, so we have tips for cutting emissions from your food and yard.

