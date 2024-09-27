A judge signed off on a 600 million dollar settlement between Norfolk Southern and people who live near the East Palestine train derailment. But many are unhappy with the outcome. A new study looks at the influence of oil and gas industry donations on university research. Survivors of the worst industrial accident in world history in Bhopal, India visited Beaver County to talk about the multi-generational impacts of the chemical disaster and lessons for those living near chemical infrastructure in Pennsylvania.
Also, there are mixed reactions from residents, environmentalists and the business community as the Three Mile Island nuclear facility plans to reopen. Allegheny County Health Department held a public hearing in the Mon Valley about an air quality permit for U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson Works. Wasting resources from the land has a big impact on climate change, so we have tips for cutting emissions from your food and yard.
Additional links:
Pieces of Three Mile Island to be preserved for history
- Bhopal survivors bring message about chemical exposures to Western Pa., East Palestine - Bhopal survivors address residents exposed to toxic chemicals from the East Palestine derailment and Shell's ethane cracker.
- Judge approves $600 million settlement for Ohio derailment but not everyone is satisfied - A federal judge approved the settlement between residents and Norfolk Southern for the damage caused by its train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
- What can one person do about climate change? The food we (don’t) eat - If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world. What you can do in your own home to reduce food waste.
- Fear, hope among mixed reactions as Three Mile Island plans to restart - Constellation, the owner of the nuclear plant, hopes to have it back online by 2028 to supply Microsoft with carbon-free energy.
- Study: Colleges with fossil fuel funding can become ‘vehicle of climate obstruction’ - Researchers found donations are part of a strategy by the industry to embed itself in universities to influence research and gain credibility.