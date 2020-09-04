fbpx

This Labor Day: Why a coalition of environmental groups and unions endorsed Joe Biden. Coal miners are suffering from an epidemic of Black Lung disease, COVID is making it worse. Federal judges throw out Pa.’s air rules for coal plants that address smog. Rare bipartisan support for community solar projects. 

 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 