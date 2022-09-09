Street trees help cool cities, filter rainwater, and prevent flooding. We look at how Pennsylvania cities are overcoming the barriers to planting more. In Huntington County, birders and naturalists oppose new development next to a wetland. Plus, the creation of the Flight 93 National Memorial to honor the 40 crew and passengers who died there on 9/11 included treating mine pollution in the water nearby.
News about conservation funding in Pennsylvania, federal funds for miners with black lung disease, and a controversial plan at a landfill that accepts fracking waste.
- Pennsylvania recreation, conservation projects get historic boost - The $90 million grant round, the largest single investment into recreation and conservation, will go toward 330 projects across the state.
- Flight 93 Crashed Among Coal Mines. Treating the Water There Was No Ordinary Project - Treatment ponds were the answer to a problem that briefly threatened the creation of the memorial itself. How they came to be still carries weight for the people involved in the work.
- In Pa. cities, street trees can help cool ever-hotter temps. But they present their own problems to solve - Street trees in cities have many benefits environmental and health benefits. But they are expensive to plant and can damage sidewalks. Now, some cities are trying new things to address those issues.
- Climate law has a hidden benefit for coal miners: Permanent funding for Black Lung - The Inflation Reduction Act made permanent the tax on coal that funds benefits to coal miners with black lung disease. In Pennsylvania, 2000 miners have the debilitating disease.
- DEP hears concerns over evaporator at landfill that processes frack waste - Residents and others are concerned that radiation from fracking waste treated at the landfill will end up in the evaporator's air emissions.