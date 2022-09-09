Street trees help cool cities, filter rainwater, and prevent flooding. We look at how Pennsylvania cities are overcoming the barriers to planting more. In Huntington County, birders and naturalists oppose new development next to a wetland. Plus, the creation of the Flight 93 National Memorial to honor the 40 crew and passengers who died there on 9/11 included treating mine pollution in the water nearby.

News about conservation funding in Pennsylvania, federal funds for miners with black lung disease, and a controversial plan at a landfill that accepts fracking waste.

