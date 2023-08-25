Many people are paying stormwater fees on their utility bills, but don’t really understand the projects they fund are helping to reduce pollution and flooding from storms. And, a new video series gives tips on combatting climate change through things we can control at home. Plus, finding ways to make a wedding more sustainable can feel overwhelming, but there are afforable ways to say “I do” to a greener wedding.
News about the Chesapeake Bay, new electric vehicle charging stations coming to Pa., spotted lanternflies are decreasing in parts of the state, and why one borough is suspending its climate program.
- What can one person do about climate change? Climate Solutions will help you get started - A new video series helps people figure out what they can do to help fight climate change.
- Central Pennsylvania sees drop in spotted lanternflies - As spotted lanternfly numbers soar in Allegheny County, central Pennsylvania is seeing a drop in the non-native pests.
- Pennsylvania to get more electric vehicle charging stations - Here's a list of new electric vehicle charging stations getting National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding in Pennsylvania.
- In Pa., climate change stresses old infrastructure. Stormwater fees can help limit flooding, pollution - With increased rainfall from climate change and pollution reduction mandates, municipalities are turning to stormwater fees to get projects done more quickly.
- Mom’s homespun wedding gets green thumbs up - Weddings and other big events can create a lot of waste, but more people are starting to think about the environment as they plan their big day.
- Bellefonte, in Centre County, votes to shelve its Climate Action Plan - One council member who voted to suspend the plan said he got emails from residents asking him to "not spend another breath on this, and please work on the things that are important to us."