Some residents of East Palestine want the EPA to test for contamination in their homes, but the EPA says it won’t. We ask why not. Our reporters discuss what they learned in our investigation into the public health and environmental response to the disaster and what they will keep their eyes on in the coming months. Plus, how worried should we be about the health impacts of toxic PFAS chemicals in our bodies?
News about EPA’s new air pollution rule, DEP’s request that frackers disclose their chemicals, and proposed money for an energy efficiency program.
Pa. sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
- Reporters Roundtable: What we learned from our investigation in East Palestine - We talk about the take-aways from our reporting project and what our reporters are looking out for next in East Palestine.
- Home repair and energy efficiency program resuscitated in Shapiro’s budget proposal - The proposed budget includes $50 million for the Whole-Home Repairs program that provides grants for things like climate-friendly heat pumps and basic home repairs.
- New EPA rule could rein in air pollution in Western Pennsylvania - EPA's new rule for soot in ambient air will prevent 4,500 premature deaths nationwide. Allegheny County stands to benefit too.
- In his first year as governor, Josh Shapiro forged alliances with the gas industry, angering environmentalists - Gov. Shapiro has sought to both regulate the gas industry and embrace it, a sharp contrast to his approach to fracking as attorney general.
- ‘We refuse to die’: East Palestine residents mark one year since train derailment - Activists from the Gulf Coast and Pennsylvania joined those in East Palestine to erect a carving that looks toward the site of the derailment.
- Pa. tells frackers to disclose chemicals, but it’s not clear exactly what changes the public will see - Gov. Josh Shapiro says fracking companies will have to publicly report what chemicals they use for drilling. But Pa. law says blended chemicals are "trade secrets."