Some residents of East Palestine want the EPA to test for contamination in their homes, but the EPA says it won’t. We ask why not. Our reporters discuss what they learned in our investigation into the public health and environmental response to the disaster and what they will keep their eyes on in the coming months. Plus, how worried should we be about the health impacts of toxic PFAS chemicals in our bodies?

News about EPA’s new air pollution rule, DEP’s request that frackers disclose their chemicals, and proposed money for an energy efficiency program.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional link:

Pa. sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds