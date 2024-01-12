Sometimes a highway map or an app isn’t detailed enough for outdoor explorers. So, a State College company created a new map featuring Pennsylvania’s parks, forests, and hiking trails. Also, it’s the final week of voting for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year. We’ll learn more about the Allegheny, Youghiogheny and Lackawaxen rivers. Plus, a dance troupe in Reading, Pa. is trying to do their part to improve a riverside park that has an uncertain future.
News about Pennsylvania solar energy milestone, a $2 million fine for U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, clean school buses, new PFAS rules and jobs in the outdoors.
Success elsewhere shows how Reading could overcome riverfront development challenges
Gov. Shapiro announces plan to prioritize agriculture in 2024
- Federal funding to grant Pa. schools clean-energy buses - Five Pa. school districts including Pittsburgh, will receive 120 clean energy school buses through federal grants, helping to phase out diesel engines and reduce health risks.
- Meet the nominees for Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year - Two rivers in western Pennsylvania, and one in the northeastern part of the state are vying for the title and a $10,000 grant.
- Allegheny County fines U.S. Steel another $2M for rotten egg smell releases - The county found the company’s Clairton coke works caused hydrogen sulfide levels at the nearby air monitor to surpass standards 159 times between March 2022 and November 2023.
- EPA finalizes new rules for companies producing toxic PFAS chemicals - Companies that want to produce or manufacture toxic PFAS chemicals that are no longer in use are now required to notify the EPA.
- Pennsylvania hits solar energy milestone. Advocates say there’s much more to do - Pennsylvania now has 1 gigawatt of solar energy capacity–enough to power all the homes in a city as big as Pittsburgh.
- Pa. Outdoor Corps seeking young adults crew members - Pa. Outdoor Corps is now hiring young adults – ages 18 to 25 – across the state for construction projects, trail maintenance and other outdoor jobs on public land.
- New Purple Lizard map highlights outdoor trails and recreation across Pa. - A new map from a State College-based company features state parks, forests, rail trails and whitewater destinations across Pennsylvania.
- Pittsburgh lauded for its ‘innovative’ rules to curb climate-fueled flooding - The National Climate Assessment shines a light on the city’s plans to curb flooding based on projections for heavier, climate-amplified precipitation.