Environmental groups say they found high levels of benzene in the air in the Mon Valley near Pittsburgh and want federal regulators to step in. Also, natural history museum specimens like mice stuffed with cotton and preserved for decades give researchers important information about the environment. But these collections are at risk. Plus, the US Postal Service reverses course and commits to converting its fleet of vehicles to electric.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Essay: Northern cardinals cheer up winter - Learn more about this colorful backyard bird, like how brighter males have better territories and tend to their young more.
- Lancaster nonprofit launches local carbon credit program - It aims to give people and businesses a way to take responsibility for their greenhouse gas emissions while helping their neighbors.
- Climate change is threatening wildflowers, Carnegie Museum research shows - A warming climate means spring comes earlier, triggering trees to leaf out sooner and leaving wildflowers with a shorter window of sunlight.
- Museums aren’t getting as many animal specimens. Scientists say that’s bad - Museum collections can help scientists get a window into the past to understand the environment and species. Fewer specimens put research at risk.
- Postal Service commits to 100 percent electric vehicle replacement beginning in 2026 - After facing lawsuits from states including Pa., the U.S. Postal Service will have one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the nation.
- Groups, residents want EPA to protect Mon Valley from ‘unacceptably high’ levels of benzene pollution from U.S. Steel - Benzen, a known carcinogen, threatens ‘imminent danger’ to residents, the groups argue in a letter to EPA. They want action under the Clean Air Act.
- Federal spending bill includes long-term cleanup of streams polluted by abandoned mines - The bill addresses an issue with last year's Infrastructure Law which limited how states spend $11.3 billion for mine cleanups.