CNX plans to use methane from coal mines to make hydrogen and clean jet fuel. To pay for it, they want to use new clean energy tax credits. Inside a brewing fight over billions of dollars in hydrogen subsidies. Some residents of Greene County want answers from EQT and state regulators about why their well water is giving them rashes after showers. They blame an event two years ago for their dirty water.
Plus, we talk with a family participating in Black Birders Week for the first time. We have news about a whistleblower’s claim against EPA’s East Palestine clean-up, PFAS in Pennsylvania’s water systems and the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s approval to begin transporting gas to Virginia.
- Nearly 19% of water systems tested in Pa. contain PFAS levels above new EPA standards - A majority of the water systems with high levels of PFAS are run by small municipalities or communities. The highest level is more than 500 times the new federal regulations.
- Safety, health doubts linger as Mountain Valley Pipeline gets approval for service - The long-delayed and controversial pipeline is set to send gas from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, despite protests from residents and local officials.
- There is something wrong under New Freeport - After the 2022 frack out, residents report rashes, foul water and a problem that may be growing bigger. EQT denies responsibility. Documents and videos reveal undisclosed details.
Additional Links:
Whistleblower claims EPA data collection over East Palestine derailment was insufficient
Black Birders Week fosters diverse birdwatching community and outdoor family bonding