CNX plans to use methane from coal mines to make hydrogen and clean jet fuel. To pay for it, they want to use new clean energy tax credits. Inside a brewing fight over billions of dollars in hydrogen subsidies. Some residents of Greene County want answers from EQT and state regulators about why their well water is giving them rashes after showers. They blame an event two years ago for their dirty water.

Plus, we talk with a family participating in Black Birders Week for the first time. We have news about a whistleblower’s claim against EPA’s East Palestine clean-up, PFAS in Pennsylvania’s water systems and the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s approval to begin transporting gas to Virginia.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional Links:

Whistleblower claims EPA data collection over East Palestine derailment was insufficient

Black Birders Week fosters diverse birdwatching community and outdoor family bonding