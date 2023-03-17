Spring starts on March 20, but for many places, spring has been here for a while. How does that impact nature? We have the story of one family in East Palestine who isn’t sure if their home or water is safe. We talk with U.S. EPA’s onsite coordinator in East Palestine, who breaks down how the government is monitoring chemical pollution.
We have news about fines for U.S. Steel, flaring at Shell’s ethane cracker, and proposed federal rules for PFAS in drinking water.
- As interest in buying homes tumbles, East Palestine home owners feel stuck with no escape - Many homeowners believe that, even if they wanted to move, no one would be willing to buy their homes because of fears of toxic chemicals.
- Allegheny County levees $307K in fines on U.S. Steel for Clairton air pollution violations - The fine is for violations at the Clairton Coke Works for the second quarter of 2022. That is in addition to more than $458,000 in fines for the first quarter.
- EPA proposes first limits on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ for public drinking water - While states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey have already set PFAS limits for public water systems, the EPA proposal is more restrictive.
- Spring arrived early for some this year. And it’s complicated - Climate change is making record-breaking early springs more likely. There are downsides and some upsides, too.
- More flaring at Shell’s Beaver County plant after compressor problem - One resident said it looked like "the sky is on fire.” Flaring could last for several more days.
- The paradox of East Palestine: safe test results, while residents report health problems - The Pa. House Policy Committee was in Darlington to hear from health officials, regulators, and residents impacted by the derailment.
- U.S. Steel closing 3 coke batteries at its Clairton plant. Move is expected to lower emissions - U.S. Steel will begin closing three of its 10 remaining coke batteries at its Clairton plant later this month. It is expected to cut emissions by 15 to 20 percent.