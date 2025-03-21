Fracking under Ohio parks is moving forward, but park visitors have mixed reactions about the industry. The ethane cracker in Beaver County has only been operating for a few years, but its owners may be looking to sell. We talk with the lead author of a new study on the connection between infant mortality and lead exposure.
In another blow to the offshore wind industry, the Environmental Protection Agency has pulled a permit for the Atlantic Shores project in New Jersey. Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County is cancelling this year’s campground reservations, citing staff shortages amid recent federal job cuts and hiring freezes. To help protect wildlife and prevent vehicle collisions with animals, a environmental research group is calling on Pennsylvania lawmakers to better support wildlife corridor projects.
- How lead pollution impacts infant health - A new study finds a relationship between lead concentrations in the air and infant deaths.
- Report: Shell plant in Beaver County could be up for sale - A few years ago, Pennsylvania gave Shell the largest tax credit in state history to build its massive petrochemical plant in Beaver County. The company may already be thinking about selling the ethane cracker.
- New report advocates for more Pa. wildlife corridor projects - Proponents say the state should work with nonprofits on wildlife corridors to reduce vehicle collisions and protect endangered species.
- As fracking at Ohio’s largest state park gets underway, how the industry has changed this rural county - Fracking has become a "daily life thing" in Guernsey County, where Salt Fork State Park is located. Activists and supporters weigh in on the changes.
- EPA pulls permit from New Jersey offshore wind project - The EPA has pulled Atlantic Shores’ air permit for its offshore wind project. The company argues the permit was final and not up for review.
- Raystown Lake cancels campground reservations amid federal job cuts and hiring freezes - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the property, said recreation and stewardship events also will be reduced and canceled.