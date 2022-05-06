The Pennsylvania primary is May 17. Where do candidates for Governor and US Senate stand on the environment? Federal infrastructure money is headed to Pa. for mass transit, but how to best spend it? Plus, a company wants to use water from a trout stream to frack. And a little love for plants.
- Your mass transit ride in Pennsylvania may get better, thanks to new federal funding - Riders and transportation planners both agree improvements to mass transit are desperately needed but disagree about which ones.
- State College encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’ to help pollinators - No Mow May is a nationwide effort by Bee City USA to create habitat for early-season pollinators and encourage more natural landscaping.
- Plants need love, too. Here’s a way to show you care. - The Plant Love Stories blog collects essays, poems and drawings about the plants that have special meaning in people’s lives.
- Company seeks to withdraw water from W. Pa. trout stream for fracking - Big Sewickley Creek runs through Beaver and Allegheny counties and is known for fishing and swimming. A watershed group, anglers, and a state legislator want DEP to reject the plan.